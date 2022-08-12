Mob Psycho 100 Studio President Reveals the Anime's Biggest Challenge

Mob Psycho 100 is set to return for its third season this fall, joining the likes of My Hero Academia and Bleach for their respective comebacks. At this year's Crunchyroll Expo, the President of Studio Bones, the animation studio responsible for the animation of Mob and his psycho co-horts, chatted as a part of a panel and addressed some of the biggest challenges that came in creating an anime adaptation for the series created by the mangaka known as ONE.

President Masahiko Minami addressed some of the biggest challenges that came with bringing Mob to life, as the popular anime adaptation prepares for the arrival of its third season:

"When asked what the most challenging aspect there is to animating Mob Psycho 100, Minami says the webcomic's creator has amazing world-building skills. However, in animation, that can be tricky as you deal with environments. Minami wanted to treat it well and accurately. In most anime series, even at Bones, there is a hybrid structure when it comes to adding CGI and hand-drawn work. However, MP100 is entirely done by hand. However, Minami says it is incredibly hard to do all hand-drawn work because it is such a struggle. It is in its own work when it comes to effort."

The third season of Mob Psycho 100 will arrive on October 5th, meaning it will only be a few more weeks until fans are once again able to return to the world of the psychic high schooler.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the hilarious and horrifying adventures of Mob as he fights against supernatural threats, you can catch seasons one and two on Crunchyroll with the streaming platform offering the following official description:

"Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

What has been your favorite animated sequence in the life of Mob to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime psychics.