Nathan Fillion Just Proved He’s A Big ‘Gundam’ Fan

Nathan Fillion is a man known for many things, but anime is not one of them. The actor is a symbol in geek culture, but Fillion never managed to snag any anime roles that got fans going. However, the fandom is willing to embrace the star after his latest Instagram post.

Just before the holidays got into swing, Fillion made a break for Japan to attend Tokyo’s largest annual comic convention. The actor has kept fans up-to-date with his activities abroad, and Mobile Suit Gundam fans were not expecting Fillion to fulfill a dream of theirs.

Yes, that’s right. Fillion went and visited Tokyo’s own Gundam suit. By the looks of it, the actor was rightfully impressed.

GunDAAMMMMM, look at that butt! #Tokyo A post shared by Nathan Fillion (@nathanfillion) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

Over on Instagram, the actor shared a selfie he took of himself with the Gundam statue. “GunDAAMMMMM, look at that butt,” Fillion captioned the picture. As you can see above, the image shows the actor admiring the 1:1 scale Gundam suit from the back, and Fillion has a clear thing for the mecha’s rear.

If you want to visit the same Gundam mecca as the actor, then you need to take yourself to Tokyo’s Odaiba waterfront park ASAP. Bandai Namco opened a store in the area which sells all things Gunpla. Fans from around the world can get exclusive Mobile Suit Gundam model kits at the store, and it is considered to be the world’s largest. Bandai sells over 2,0000 products at the store, and it has a massive Gundam suit stationed outside its doors to attract tourists as well.

Clearly, the otaku-friendly monument was enough to entice Fillion. If Hollywood ever gets its anime game right, they may want to call the sci-fi icon about an audition.

