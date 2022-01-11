New Gundam Stage Play Set To Land In 2022

In Japan, there have been plenty of times where a popular anime franchise has been adapted into a stage play, with the likes of My Hero Academia, Beaststars, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Naruto being just a few examples. In the past, Mobile Suit Gundam has also created stage plays and it looks like 2022 will see the story of Gundam 00 hitting the stage, creating a unique live-action mech battle style that must be seen to be believed.

The Official Twitter Account for this Stage Play released the new details that brings fans back into this specific story from the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise via a unique stage play:

If you’re curious how a Mobile Suit Gundam play would work exactly, considering that having full mech battles on a stage would seem nigh impossible, this isn’t the first time that this specific play has been performed and Bandai Namco had shared highlights from past performances:

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Mobile Suit Gundam 00, which is set to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the series this year, an official description of the series reads as such:

“The year is 2307 A.D. While the Earth’s reserves of fossil fuels have been depleted, humanity has obtained a new, nearly infinite source of energy to replace them in the form of large-scale solar-powered generation systems based on three huge orbital elevators. However, the benefits of this system are available only to a handful of major powers and their allies. These orbital elevators belong to three superpower blocs: the Union, the Human Reform League and the AEU. These confederations continue to play a grand zero-sum game for the sake of their own prestige and prosperity. Thus, even in the 24th Century, humanity has yet to unite as one.

In this world of unceasing conflict, a private armed organization steps forward, declaring their intention to eliminate war through martial force. Using the power of their mobile suits combatively, a series of four high-performance machines each dubbed “Gundam,” the paramilitary organization known as Celestial Being takes the world stage, beginning armed interventions within all the world’s nations.”

