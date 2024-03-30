Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom's First Six Minutes Arrives Online

Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom has become the biggest movie in the mech franchise's history, which is understandable considering this continues the story of one of the series' biggest storylines. In Japan, the movie has already raked in over $27 million USD, making for quite the splash even with the Bandai Namco production not yet landing in the West. To get mech fans hyped for the Gundam film, the franchise has released a free video to show fans the first six minutes of the movie.

Luckily, if you aren't caught up on the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed series, you can currently stream the original fifty episode series, and its original sequel, Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Destiny, on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the story that started it all, "The tensions mounted between the Earth Alliance and the ZAFT Forces caused by the 'Bloody Valentine' tragedy have erupted into an all-out war." The Earth Alliance's mobile armor forces and tanks launch...mobile suits are destroyed one after another... "It seemed a foregone conclusion that the Earth Alliance, with its superior numbers, would be victorious. But this initial assessment proved to be false. Almost 11 months have passed since the conflict began, with no end in sight..."

Mobile Suit Gundam – First Six Minutes of Seed Freedom Subbed And Dubbed

Seed Freedom isn't the only Gundam story arriving this year, as Netflix plans to release a new series dubbed Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. Taking Gundam fans back to the original universe that started it all, the upcoming anime uses CG animation to tell another harrowing tale in the mech franchise's history.

If you want to learn more about the story of the Mobile Suit Gundam movie that is now the biggest in the anime franchise's history, here's how Bandai Namco Filmworks describes the film's story, "In C.E.75, the fighting still continues. There are independence movements, and aggression by Blue Cosmos... In order to calm the situation, a global peace monitoring agency called COMPASS is established, with Lacus as its first president. As members of COMPASS, Kira and his comrades intervene into various regional battles. Then a newly established nation called Foundation proposes a joint operation against a Blue Cosmos stronghold."

Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom is planning to arrive in North American theaters for a limited engagement on May 7th and May 8th this summer.