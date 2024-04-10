Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom Tickets Now Available

Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom has become the biggest feature-length film of the Gundam franchise to date. In Japan, the movie has pulled in close to $26.5 million USD, and next month, the film will have the opportunity to bring in even more profits thanks to a North American theatrical run. Luckily, to secure your spot for the sequel film exploring the universe of "Seed", tickets are now available if you want to make sure you have a seat for the return of Gundam to the silver screen.

The original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed series arrived on the small screen in 2002, warranting over fifty episodes as a part of this new universe. Thanks to the popularity of the series, it was given a sequel in Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny that expanded on this popular story. Almost two decades later, the sequel film hit theaters and once again showed that there is a serious audience who were waiting to see the return of this Gundam story.

Gundam Seed Freedom: Buy Your Mech Tickets Now

The Official Gundam Seed Freedom social media account in North America shared how fans can reserve tickets for the film's North American run. Be forewarned anime fans, if you want to catch this latest Mobile Suit movie, you won't have much time to do so. Seed Freedom will screen in both Subbed and Dubbed on May 7th and 8th as a special Fathom Event so keep that in mind.

If you want to catch up on the original Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, the original series can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime adaptation that kicked off this new Gundam entry, "In Cosmic Era (C.E.) 70... The tensions mounted between the Earth Alliance and the ZAFT Forces caused by the 'Bloody Valentine' tragedy have erupted into an all-out war. The Earth Alliance's mobile armor forces and tanks launch...mobile suits are destroyed one after another...It seemed a foregone conclusion that the Earth Alliance, with its superior numbers, would be victorious. But this initial assessment proved to be false. Almost 11 months have passed since the conflict began, with no end in sight..."

Will you be catching Seed Freedom when it hits theaters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.