Mobile Fighter G Gundam Resurfaces With Mystery Teaser

Mobile Fighter G Gundam is now celebrating its 30th anniversary, and the anime has dropped a mystery tease for what could be a new major project now in the works! G Gundam was a very special anime for the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise. Released back in 1994 it was the very first anime release not set within the main Universal Century time line seen in the original Gundam projects. This anime is set in an alternate universe where Gundam mechs are used to settle disputes between countries in the hopes of winning a tournament to claim power over the rest of Earth's territories.

Mobile Fighter G Gundam recently held a special event as part of the larger Mobile Suit Gundam 45th anniversary celebration, and a special logo for the anime's 30th anniversary was revealed. Tomokazu Seki (who voices Domon Kasshu in the series), also revealed the first design of a new mystery character. Seki revealed during the presentation that he only found out about the 30th anniversary project when it was announced along with fans, so more information about a potential future project is to come in the future. Check it out below as spotted by @MangaMoguraRE on X.

A New "Mobile Fighter G Gundam" Special Project has been teased for its 30th Anniversary during the Mobile Suit Gundam 45th anniversary livestream event!



No info yet on what kind of format this new project will have.



Images © Sotsu, Sunrise pic.twitter.com/peFClw0Yqt — Manga Mogura RE (Manga & Anime News) (@MangaMoguraRE) April 7, 2024

What Is Mobile Fighter G Gundam?

Mobile Fighter G Gundam was a special series that stands out from the rest as it uses its Super Robot genre influences to make its action much different than anything else seen in the wider Gundam franchises. But it was a complete series set within its own universe, so it really hasn't been revisited in the same way fans might have seen other Gundam anime return with sequels, spin-offs and more. If you wanted to actually go back and check out Mobile Fighter G Gundam for yourself now that it's celebrating 30 years since its premiere, you can find the English subtitled release now streaming in full with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "It is time for the Gundam Fight tournament! Each country sends a Gundam to Earth for this prestigious tournament in the hopes of winning power and glory for their homeland! But this time, there's an unseen evil lurking behind the scene. Domon Kasshu, Neo Japan's reluctant Fighter, is determined to uncover this evil and clear his family name! The fight to the top begins now!"

Can you believe it's been 30 years of Mobile Fighter G Gundam? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!