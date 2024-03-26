When Will Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom Hit U.S. Theaters?

Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom has become the biggest film in the franchise's history in Japanese theaters. At present, the sequel film has earned $26 million USD at the box office, showing how many anime fans continue to be fans of the mech anime franchise. Since its release, many Western anime fans wondered if Seed Freedom would receive a wide release in the States, and a new listing has hinted at when Gundam enthusiasts can expect the movie to hit the silver screen.

While the wide release is seemingly set to land in theaters this summer in North America, fans in Los Angeles and New York City will have the chance to watch it at the end of this month. On March 31st, the Gundam sequel film will hit the Regal L.A. Live in California while it will arrive in New York City's Japan Society. If you are able to catch the movie during these special presentations on the East and West coasts, anime fans will receive a commemorative pass, lanyard, paper headbands, and shopper bag.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Filmworks)

When Will Gundam Make Landfall?

Fathom Events has shared a new "placeholder" for Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom, stating that the movie will hit theaters on May 7th this summer. Typically with Fathom and anime films, the company will focus on a special one or two-night event for a movie's release, so Gundam fans might want to leave their calendars open for the arrival of the biggest Mobile Suit film of all time.

If you want to catch up on the original Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, the original series can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime adaptation that kicked off this new Gundam entry, "In Cosmic Era (C.E.) 70... The tensions mounted between the Earth Alliance and the ZAFT Forces caused by the 'Bloody Valentine' tragedy have erupted into an all-out war. The Earth Alliance's mobile armor forces and tanks launch...mobile suits are destroyed one after another...It seemed a foregone conclusion that the Earth Alliance, with its superior numbers, would be victorious. But this initial assessment proved to be false. Almost 11 months have passed since the conflict began, with no end in sight..."

Will you be heading to theaters to dive into the latest Gundam film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of mechs.