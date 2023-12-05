Mobile Suit Gundam's VR Movie Debuts First Poster

Are you ready to see Mobile Suit Gundam in a whole new light? If so, then the team behind Bandai Namco Filmworks is ready to hear you out. This year, it was announced the studio is working on a special VR anime for Mobile Suit Gundam, and we've now been given our first look at the ambitious project.

As you can see below, a key visual for Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom has been shared with the public. The artwork was shared by Atlas V, the VR company that is helping oversee this anime. The company attended Gundam Fan e-Festival 2023, and it was there the team shared its first look at the Gundam VR anime.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Filmworks)

So far, we know little about this special, but Gundam has confirmed the project is a feature-length VR anime. It was been released for Meta Quest, and based on this new poster, it seems the film will put fans in the cockpit of a Gundam suit. This will be a dream come true for anime fans who've always wanted to pilot this kind of technology. Right now, no release date for Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom has been released, but fans are hoping the VR special goes live before too long.

Not long ago, Atlas V hit up a different event to share details about its ambitious Gundam project. Pierre Zandrowicz appeared at Anime NYC with Bandai Namco Filmworks' Ken Iyadomi to hype the VR experience to fans. "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience-it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds," he shared.

As you can imagine, this VR Gundam project is breaking ground for the franchise. Bandai Namco Filmworks has never given the sci-fi series a VR outing before, and it has other anime crossovers to source inspiration from. Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba have all tapped into VR before, and now Gundam is ready to break the mold with its very own at-home experience.

