Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Begins Production

Thanks to the success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Legendary’s MonsterVerse is one that has a bright future ahead of it. Recently, the franchise confirmed that a third film in the Godzilla and Kong crossover series is in the works. While details are slim to none on the story of the third film, there’s more big news that arrived thanks to New Empire’s popularity. Apple TV+ has confirmed that a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is on the way and production has begun that will bring the kaiju hunters back to the small screen.

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook had the chance to chat with Monarch’s writers, Chris Buck and Matt Fraction, about which kaiju they’d love to bring into the successful television series. Here’s what Buck had to say about which giant beast he’s hoping to bring to the small screen, “Listen, Toho has a strong bench. I personally love Hoedorah the Smog Monster. Toho have been incredible collaborators and I think any of their creations would be available to us if we wanted to bring them into our world.”

Monarch Will Return

When last we left Monarch, the first season finale unfortunately saw Kurt Russell’s Lee Shaw stranded in the Hollow Earth. While the remnants of Monarch were able to make their way back to Earth, they arrived to see a big surprise. The main characters arrived on Skull Island and witnessed Kong’s first appearance in the Apple TV+ series, setting up a big story for the second season.

https://x.com/GormaruIsland/status/1818127636666699934

If you haven’t had the chance to catch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the first season is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Here’s how the streaming service describes the series, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

