Mondo Debuts Exclusive Cowboy Bebop Posters for SDCC 2022

Mondo is about to have a big showing at San Diego Comic-Con later this Summer, and it has exclusively revealed a cool new set of exclusive Cowboy Bebop posters for the convention to help celebrate! There's been some notable shake up for Mondo recently as it was announced that the company had been joined under the Funko umbrella, and soon fans will get to see the fruit of this union as Mondo will be one of Funko's brands being represented at the coming convention alongside all other of Funko's major offerings for fans later this Summer.

It's going to be the first in-person San Diego Comic-Con event in quite some time, and Mondo is going big with the reveal of two new exclusive Cowboy Bebop posters with artwork illustrated by artist Craig Drake. The variant black edition of the 24x36 poster will be available at Mondo booth (#5137) on Friday, July 22 during SDCC, and will be running for $85 USD. These will be a limited edition release of 150 total, so fans interested at the convention will need to act fast. You can check out the convention exclusive variant below:

(Photo: Mondo)

There will also be a white variant of the Craig Drake illustrated poster that will be available at mondoshop.com on Friday, July 22 that will run interested fans $60 USD. These will be limited to 270, so fans will need to plan accordingly as well. You can check it out below:

(Photo: Mondo)

If you wanted to check out the classic anime for yourself, you can now find Cowboy Bebop streaming with Netflix and Crunchyroll. It's officially described as such, "The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can't wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein."

What do you think of Mondo's Cowboy Bebop posters for San Diego Comic-Con this year? What are you hoping to see from the big convention later this month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!