Anime's Worst Character Crowned One of TV's Most-Hated Characters Ever

When it comes to TV, there are characters we all love to hate. There is nothing more damning than the audience's reaction to a villain, and the entertainment industry knows this well. From Game of Thrones to The Walking Dead, some of television's most-hated characters live in infamy, and a new poll wants everyone to know Fullmetal Alchemist is also in the ring.

The information comes from Ranker after the site polled nearly 180,000 random users. It was there netizens voted on the most-hated TV characters of all time. Not long ago, the top 12 picks were revealed, and it turns out Shou Tucker of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood landed in 6th place.

Yeah, you read that right. The most hated man in anime has broken out of his bonds to make this list, and Shou Tucker is amongst horrible company.

After all, Game of Thrones took first and second place with Joffrey and Ramsey. Breaking Bad made a break for third place with Skylar White while The Sopranos followed with Livia and Janice. Finally, Shou took sixth place while Cersei from Game of Thrones followed.

This list of all-time awful characters is intense, so it goes to show just how terrible Shou Tucker is to land in the top half. If you have seen Fullmetal Alchemist at all, well – you will know his spot is deserved. The mousy scientist not only disappeared his wife but experimented on his adorable daughter by fusing her with the family dog. The chimera was left to beg for death while the Elric Brothers watched on, and fans have spent decades hating Shou for his unspeakable crime.

If you want to revisit Shou Tucker's infamous arc, you can find Fullmetal Alchemist streaming easily enough. The hit series is available on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more information on Fullmetal Alchemist, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Disregard for alchemy's laws ripped half of Ed Elric's limbs from his body and left Al's soul clinging to a suit of armor. To restore what was lost, the brothers seek the Philosopher's Stone. Enemies and allies – the corrupt military, the Homunculi, and foreign alchemists – will alter the Elric's course, but their purpose will remain unchanged and their bond unbreakable."

What do you think about this television ranking? Did you expect Shou Tucker to rank here? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!