Game of Thrones: Jon Snow Spinoff Gets Disappointing Update From HBO Boss

It's been four years since Game of Thrones had its series finale, leaving fans to wonder what the future held for Kit Harington's Jon Snow, and HBO exec Casey Bloys has confirmed that the wait to find out is going to be a bit longer, as the planned Snow spinoff has yet to be officially greenlit. The success of Game of Thrones and its dense mythology allows for immense opportunities to expand, but other than House of the Dragon, which premiered last fall, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, none of the other reported spinoffs are confirmed to be moving forward at this point.

"We always have Game of Thrones scripts in development. We greenlit [A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight] in the spring," HBO CEO and chairman Bloys recently shared, per TVLine. "I wouldn't say there is anything else in that world that is close to a green light or anything, but we are always working on different scripts and ideas."

With the way that Game of Thrones dominated all of pop culture during its initial run, it would seem like a given that the franchise would expand exponentially and all subsequent projects would similarly be successes. However, HBO already filmed a pilot episode for one spin-off series that they opted not to move forward with, seemingly confirming that the network will only invest in projects they believe to be viable. In this regard, while there's lots of excitement about a Jon Snow series, fans will have to wait for a pilot to be filmed and for HBO to make a definitive verdict on whether it gets picked up to series, so it might not be until 2025 at the earliest that such a spinoff debuts.

Understandably, this year's writers' and actors' strikes have also delayed development on any spinoffs, though Bloys was hopeful about The Hedge Knight, teasing that it could start shooting in 2024 if the ongoing actors' strike is resolved.

Other reported spinoffs include stories focused on Corlys Velaryon, stories focused on Princess Nymeria, and an animated series set in Yi Ti. House of the Dragon is also confirmed to be getting a second season, though production on the sophomore season has been complicated by the strikes so it's unclear when it will be debuting on HBO.

Stay tuned for updates on the Jon Snow spinoff.

