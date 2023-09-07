The Sopranos Star Michael Imperioli Consulted With a Witch to Get a Spike Lee Movie Made

HBO Entertainment has been making hit after hit over the past few years with their series, and fans have been flocking to the network like they're selling hotcakes. The network recently released its two most watched series in the past ten years, House of the Dragon and The Last of Us, and that's not expected to stop for quite some time. There was recently a prequel movie that was released for The Sopranos that was called The Many Saints of Newark, and it features James Gandolfini's son. One of the stars of The Sopranos, Michael Imperioli, has been discussing another project that has to deal with director Spike Lee, and he revealed that he had to talk to a witch doctor to get it made.

"I had just begun writing Summer of Sam with Victor Colicchio — we wrote that script together," Imperioli explained about the Spike Lee joint. "I really wanted to get it made. So I met somebody who was living here who was a witch, who said she could help me get it made, but it wasn't going to happen the way I thought it would. I was very ambitious at the time and wanted to get that made, so [I] resorted to tapping into otherworldly means to get it through the studio system."

Will The Sopranos Get Rebooted?

"I don't think David has any interest in revisiting The Sopranos," HBO and Max Head of Programming Casey Bloys said. "And I would agree with him. It's a perfect series that I don't think needs revisiting. But we'll see what he wants to do next. If your question is about if the Super Bowl ad is some sort of precursor or anything like that, I don't think so."

Actually, Bloys had disappointing news for fans expecting a revival, sequel, or even just a revisiting of The Sopranos, the third well-liked HBO series. Bloys said he didn't think it was a smart idea to return Six Feet Under and that while there have been some concepts in discussion for True Blood, none have "come to the fore. Plans for a reboot of True Blood and some form of Six Feet Under sequel have both previously been reported.

"Believe it or not, I don't spend my time thinking about what shows to reboot. I just want to point out that if you look at the last year, between Mare of Easttown, The White Lotus and Succession and Insecure and now Euphoria and Gilded Age and going into Winning Time, there' s no reboots," Bloys said. "In most of those cases, they weren't based on existing IP. I do want to take a moment to make clear that we don't spend our days thinking about what to reboot because it's a tricky business bringing a show back. But to your question, True Blood, there were a couple of ideas in development, but nothing has really come to the fore. As far as Six Feet Under, I personally don't think that's a good idea. I think there are some shows that are better left, in Six Feet Under's case, dead—or finished. So, no other news on that front."

