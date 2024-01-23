Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Offers Version Exclusive Pokemon in New Event

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be bringing several version exclusive Pokemon to both versions of the new game later this week. This weekend from January 26th to January 28th, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will host mass outbreaks of Gulpin, Stunky, Skrelp, and Clauncher, with Pokemon caught in the Mass Outbreaks having a higher likelihood of either Uncommon Marks or Rare Marks depending on the version of the game. Stunky and Skrelp are more likely to have the Uncommon Mark in Pokemon Scarlet and the Rare Mark in Pokemon Violet, while Gulpin and Clauncher will have the Rare Mark in Pokemon Scarlet and the Uncommon Mark in Pokemon Violet.

The new Mass Outbreak Event is notable in that Stunky and Skrelp are usually exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, while Gulpin and Clauncher are usually exclusive to Pokemon Violet. For players who either don't like to trade to complete their Pokedex or are looking to increase their marked Pokemon collection, this event is a good way to grow their collection.

Additionally, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also host a new Tera Raid event this weekend, featuring two Paradox Pokemon. Pokemon Scarlet will host Flutter Mane raids, while Pokemon Violet will host Iron Jugulis raids. These will be 5-star raids, meaning that players can access them multiple times Although the raids will each be exclusive to one version or the other, players can access both raids if they have access to online play.

This marks the latest in a series of limited-time 5-Star Raid events involving Paradox Pokemon. These events were originally delayed due to a bug that caused the games to try to give players TM Materials even though Paradox Pokemon don't drop TM Material. Because of this, the events didn't kick off until June 2023 and have only periodically been featured since.