Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation to Continue Anime with Second Cour

It looks like Mushoku Tensei is going to stick around longer than fans may have thought! The isekai series has become a sleeper hit of sorts since its debut this year. Now, the anime has confirmed it will carry forward in 2021 with a second part, so fans won't have to part with the series as soon as they expected.

The show confirmed it will return for a second cour following the release of episode 11 (via Funimation). Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has yet to announce a firm date for the second-half's release. However, fans are hoping it will come around by the summer or fall cour.

For those of you unfamiliar with the series, Mushoku Tensei is streaming in the United States courtesy of Funimation. The show made its debut in early January 2021 under director Manabu Okamoto. You can read up on its full synopsis below:

"The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert."

