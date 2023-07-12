Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Shares First Look at Episode 2

Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc are two of the biggest movers and shakers of the summer anime season. When it comes to the Isekai genre, for many anime fans, the king has returned. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has brought back Rudy and his fellow magic users with its second season. Following the season premiere, Studio Bind has shared a preview of the next installment of the series that focuses on a shut-in living in a world of sorcery.

The Isekai genre has been gaining some serious steam in recent years, with numerous franchises united under one common banner. Typically, an Isekai, for those that might not know, will focus on a protagonist from a mundane world as they find themselves, either thanks to their own demise or by other means, transported to a new world. In the case of Rudy in Jobless Reincarnation, the anime star formerly lived his life as a shut-in, leaching off his parents and their resources. When Rudy was struck by a truck and killed, he was transported to a world that was fit to bursting with magic, "beast people" and various supernatural elements. Luckily, the anime protagonist was a quick learner when it came to all things sorcery.

Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 2 Preview

Preview of the next episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2!



✨More: https://t.co/pP6oCcPmMc pic.twitter.com/RqdRGwq3ZT — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) July 12, 2023

Mushoku Tensei's official website broke down the next installment of the popular series, going to show how Rudy is approaching the world with his new moniker, "In order to make his name known to his mother, Zenith, Rudeus spreads his name under the nickname of "The Quagmire" due to his achievements as an adventurer. One day, he receives a request with Counter Arrow, but a large number of monsters appear in the places he visits. It was the swordsman Zoldat's party that appeared there. Zoldat approaches Rudeus and his friends with an outrageous attitude..."

Jobless Reincarnation's second season will run for a total of 25 episodes. Unfortunately, all of these episodes won't be released on a weekly basis as the latest season will be split into two "cours". Luckily, fans of the Isekai should prepare for some big moments in Rudy's life moving forward.

What did you think of Mushoku Tensei's second season premiere? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Jobless Reincarnation.