Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode Count Revealed

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has returned with Season 2 of the anime as part of the new wave of releases hitting during the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and with the anime's return Mushoku Tensei has revealed how many episodes Season 2 will be sticking around for! Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation had immediately grabbed fans' attention when it first premiered a bit ago as the anime revealed all of the Isekai subgenre influences that Rifujin wa Maganote's original light novel series is often credited for helping to spark in the first place. Thus fans were eager to see how that could continue with Season 2.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is now airing its new episodes as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and the first episode also came with an update from the anime's website about its schedule for the second season. Split into two cours with the first cour running this Summer, and the second cour coming back next Spring 2024, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 will be running for 25 episodes in total. For this first cour, it's 13 episodes including the "Episode 0" premiere.

How to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2

According to the announcement, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 will be taking a break after the Summer 2023 anime schedule ends this September before returning with its second cour of 12 episodes next April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. Which means it will be quite a while before Mushoku Tensei Season 2 ends overall, so there's plenty of time to check out the new episodes as it airs. If you wanted to catch up with the Mushoku Tensei anime, you can find all of the episodes thus far now streaming with Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll teases Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation as such, "A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

