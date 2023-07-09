Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Details Split Cour Release Schedule

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 has kicked off its run as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and Mushoku Tensei has detailed its split cour release plans for Season 2's run overall! The first season of the anime adaptation taking on Rifujin wa Maganote's original light novel series took the world by storm not only for its animation production, but for the ways it showed off how the original novels ended up inspiring many of the tropes and tricks that fans see in the Isekai anime subgenre in the current day.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is now airing its new episodes this Summer, but Season 2 has been revealed to be lasting a lot longer than fans might have expected. The second season will not only run with 13 episodes for the Summer, but there will actually be a second cour of episodes planned for a release next April during the Spring 2024 anime schedule. With 12 episodes coming next year after the series ends its run this Summer, Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will be running for quite a long time! You can find the announcement for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation's Season 2 schedule below:

(Photo: Studio Bind)

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

If you wanted to catch up with the Mushoku Tensei anime, you can find the first season of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. The new episodes for Season 2 will be streaming alongside their debut in Japan as well, so fans will be able to keep up with each new episode as soon as they premiere overseas. If you're jumping into the anime for the first time heading into the new season, Crunchyroll teases Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation as such:

"A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

