Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Is Already Getting Censored

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is back, and the anime wasted no time setting up season two. Rudeus is gearing up for more travels after all, and while fans were excited to see the hero, there was one thing about the season two premiere they disliked. It seems the anime's new premiere was hit with censorship, and the fandom has some things to say about the ordeal.

For those out of the loop, Mushoku Tensei made its return to television this month, and the start of season two kicked off at a brisk pace. We were reunited with the anime's major players beyond Rudeus. At one point, the show turned its attention to Darius Ganius, and the slimy man is seen in a rather compromising position.

In the anime, Mushoku Tensei season 2 shows Darius holding a young girl who is scantily clad, and he is seen stroking her back. The young girl is obviously uncomfortable, and the censored scene is enough to give anyone the creeps. However, in the unedited episode, things are made much worse. The original footage shows Darius touching the girl inappropriately, and he is much more handsy in the cut.

This raw footage was shown to fans in Japan who subscribe to uncensored platforms, but for many, the edited episode came on their screen. As such, the censored scene was the one shared with streaming platforms outside of Asia. Some platforms in Asia managed to get ahold of the original footage, but for sites like Crunchyroll, they were given the censored scene.

As you can imagine, some fans were unhappy about the censorship while others were grateful for the intervention. Mushoku Tensei features some difficult themes, and Darius' interest in underage lovers is nothing short of horrific. We could do without seeing the minister ever again, but it seems Mushoku Tensei has set the monster up with future arcs.

If you have not caught up with Mushoku Tensei ahead of season two, the anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. All of season one is available, and of course, you can read Mushoku Tensei in English courtesy of Seven Seas. For more details on Mushoku Tensei, you can read its official synopsis below:

"An unemployed otaku has just reached the lowest point in his life. He wants nothing more than the ability to start over, but just as he thinks it may be possible...he gets hit by a truck and dies! Shockingly, he finds himself reborn into an infant's body in a strange new world of swords and magic. His identity now is Rudeus Greyrat, yet he still retains the memories of his previous life. Reborn into a new family, Rudeus makes use of his past experiences to forge ahead in this fantasy world as a true prodigy, gifted with maturity beyond his years and a natural born talent for magic. With swords instead of chopsticks, and spell books instead of the internet, can Rudeus redeem himself in this wondrous yet dangerous land."

