Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Released

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is returning for Season 2's second half this Spring, and fans have been given a preview of what's to come in these new episodes with a new trailer! Mushoku Tensei Season 2 was one of the most divisive follow up seasons in recent memory. When it premiered last year, fans were treated to a depressive outing for Rudeus Greyrat as he came to terms with Iris leaving and all of the negative feelings it brought up from his former life. But he was finally able to overcome it with Sylphie's help.

Upon reuniting with Sylphie towards the end of the first half, Mushoku Tensei Season 2 is setting up Rudeus on a much different path. Now we'll finally start to see what's coming next in that journey as Part 2 of the season will finally kick off its run next month as part of the upcoming Spring 2024 anime schedule. Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 has released its likely final trailer ahead of the anime's return this April, and you can check it out below:

How to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation kicked off the first half of Season 2 last Summer, and will be returning for Part 2 on April 7th as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. This cour will be running for 12 episodes, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. You can actually catch up with everything that's happened in the anime so far with Crunchyroll as well, and they tease the anime as a whole as such:

"A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

