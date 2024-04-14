Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Shares New Opening, Ending

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is now back in action with the second half of Season 2, and with it has shared a new set of opening and ending theme sequences! Mushoku Tensei is one of the many Isekai franchises headlining the new episodes hitting for the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and is also one of the big returning shows coming back with new episodes. The premiere showcased how Rudeus is ready to take on a new world thanks to Sylphie's help from the first half of the season, and thus has given the series a clean slate to move forward.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 is now back in action with Part 2 of the season as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the second episode of its new run has officially introduced the new opening and ending theme sequences for the anime. The new opening theme is titled "On the Frontline" as performed by Hitorie, and you can check it out in the video above. As for the new ending theme, it's titled "Mamoritai Momo" as performed by Yuiko Ohara and you can find it in the video below.

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2's new episodes are now airing as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule following its first two episodes. This cour will be running for 12 episodes in total, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. You can actually catch up with everything that's happened in the anime so far with Crunchyroll as well, and they tease the anime as a whole as such:

"A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

