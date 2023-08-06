Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Finally Reveals Opening, Ending Themes

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 has kicked off a new arc with its newest episode, and with it has also marked the occasion by finally revealing the opening and ending theme sequences for the new episodes! Mushoku Tensei has had a rough go at things for the first few episodes of its big return season this Summer as Rudeus Greyrat was going through his longest depressive episode yet. But the previous episode of the anime seemed to turn this around as it offered him his first real goal in a long time with an invitation to a mysterious magic academy.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 5 kicked off this new arc as Rudeus and Elinalise Dragonroad take their first steps into Ranoa Magic Academy for the start of the new University Arc from Rifujin na Maganote's original Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novels, and with it introduced the season's opening and ending. The new opening theme is titled "Spiral" as performed by LONGMAN, and you can check it out in the video above. The new ending theme is titled, "Musubime" as performed by Yuiko Ohara, and you can watch it below:

How to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 5

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is now airing new episodes as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and you can now find Episode 5 of the season streaming with Crunchyroll. You can also catch up with the entire first season of the anime there as well. If you're jumping into the anime for the first time heading into the new episodes this Summer, Crunchyroll teases Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation as such:

"A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

