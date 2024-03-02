Mushoku Tensei Shares New Trailer For Season 2's Return

When it comes to the Isekai genre, there might be no more popular series than Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. Transporting its protagonist, Rudy, from a world as a hermit in Japan to a magical realm where he has mastery of magic, the second season has already seen the Isekai hero making big leaps in his power. Now, a new trailer has dropped to give fans a closer look at the second half of the second season that will change the game for the magic-filled locale.

For those who have been waiting to see the next chapter of Rudeus' story, the second half of season two will arrive on April 7th this spring. Jobless Reincarnation is helping to cement the Isekai genre in the anime landscape, taking the idea of placing a mundane protagonist into a supernatural environment and weaving an endearing tale in doing so. While a third season has yet to be confirmed despite the franchise's popularity, Mushoku Tensei still has quite a few manga stories to cover to ensure a meaty anime future should it continue.

Mushoku Tensei: A Jobless Season Two Trailer

If you have yet to check out the solid Isekai series, seasons one and two can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime adaptation from Studio Bind, "A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

