My Adventures With Superman Shares Its Own Anime Opening: Watch

DC Comics is on the cusp of a new era. With films like Blue Beetle and The Flash on the way, all eyes are on the DCU and where it will go under new leadership. In the meantime, DC Comics are rolling out weekly with updates, and the same goes for the brand's various television series. In fact, a new title is about to debut courtesy of My Adventures with Superman, and the anime-inspired series is already coming full circle.

And why is that? Well, the show just got its own anime opening. That is something more DC fans never thought they'd see Superman take part in but here we are.

Watch a boy become a Superman. My Adventures with Superman premieres July 6th – next day on @streamonmax #adultswim pic.twitter.com/Y6YVGE5Wre — adult swim (@adultswim) June 13, 2023

As you can see above, My Adventures with Superman released a first look at its opening this week, and the reel will be familiar to anime lovers. After all, the fast-paced clip acts just like an anime opening. From its quick transitions to its character close-ups, the reel resembles most you'd see in an anime, and even casual fans were quick to note as much online.

Of course, this anime opening is hardly a surprise given the show's overall style. My Adventures with Superman does lean into the anime style. If you like series such as Avatar: The Last Airbender or Voltron: Legendary Defenders, this new Superman series will have familiar graphics. Now, we just have to wait for the show to drop on July 6th on Adult Swim.

Written by Jake Wyatt, My Adventures with Superman stars Jack Quaid, Kiana Madeira, and Jeannie Tirado. You can read more about the upcoming DC project thanks to its official synopsis here: "Clark Kent builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis while sharing adventures and falling in love with Lois, a star investigative journalist, who also takes Jimmy Olsen under her wing."

What do you think about Superman's step into the world of anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.