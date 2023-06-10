My Adventures With Superman: Jack Quaid Teases Anime Influence on New Series

The Man of Steel's story is continuing to be told onscreen in some pretty delightful ways, with My Adventures with Superman soon set to join that list. The Warner Bros. animated series will be making its premiere on Adult Swim very soon — and it sounds like fans can expect the series to have a unique take on its comic canon. In a recent interview with Discussing Film, Clark Kent / Superman voice actor Jack Quaid teased what to expect from the show.

"The people working on that show are truly wonderful, and they've created a Clark/Superman that goes back to the roots of just how nice of a guy Clark is," Quaid explained. "The Boys is very sarcastic and ribbing the genre of superheroes, and it's interesting to go from one show like The Boys that's very much taking the piss out of superheroes to this other show that is the most earnest and genuine take on a purely righteous superhero. It's been very fun to play two sides of that coin and get to be so genuine and honest with a superhero character like that."

"I auditioned for that role in my closet, which was kind of a makeshift voiceover booth," Quaid continued. "I got this audition to play Superman and my attitude towards it was very much like, "Oh yeah, sure, I'll play Superman" and it worked out. I still don't really believe that I'm Superman, at least vocally. But I've been going into the recording booth, doing ADR sessions, and getting to see the actual show and I love it. It's so sweet without being overly saccharine. There are so many little amazing Superman easter eggs that fans are going to pick up on. There's also some anime influence within the animation that is just so fun and interesting. I can't wait for people to see that show, and I feel so lucky that I get to play these two drastically different sides of the superhero coin."

What is My Adventures with Superman about?

My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love... as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.

The series will also star Alice Lee as Lois Lane and Ishmael Sahid as Jimmy Olsen.

My Adventures with Superman will debut on Adult Swim July 6th, and new episodes will launch on the Max streaming service every Friday afterwards.