Superman: Legacy: James Gunn’s DC Reboot Testing Three Actors for DC Hero

DC Studios is getting ready to reboot the DC Universe after the release of The Flash, and everyone is pretty excited to see what will happen next. James Gunn and Peter Safran recently announced a brand new movie slate for the next few years, and among the projects on the slate just so happens to be a new Superman movie. Superman: Legacy will be directed by Gunn and will feature an actor other than Henry Cavill in the role. It was previously reported that David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and Jacob Elordi were all frontrunners for the role, and now some of those actors are about to do a screen test for Superman: Legacy. According to Deadline, Corenswet, Hoult, and Tom Brittney are all expected to perform a screen test in front of Gunn during Father’s Day weekend next week. Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan, and Phoebe Dynevor will also be testing for Lois Lane.

James Gunn Previously Commented on Superman: Legacy’s Rumored Frontrunners

After the initial reports revealed the rumored list of frontrunners for all of the key roles in Superman: Legacy, Gunn took to social media, revealing that he will no longer speak on any active auditioning. He wrote, “For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn’t AUDITIONING for a role. That’s the actor’s business only & isn’t something I’d make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn’t any of the regular players in the Superman world.”

What is the Synopsis for Superman: Legacy?



DC Studios recently released the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when Gunn revealed that he was indeed directing the film, “Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Although there were multiple reports saying something else, there are currently no officially known candidates for the role of Clark Kent / Superman. That said, pre-production has officially begun on Superman: Legacy, so we will probably hear about an official casting sooner rather than later. Gunn has been pretty decent with debunking fake rumors on social media in recent months and we expect him to continue doing so.

Superman: Legacy is expected to be exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.

What do you think about this news? Are you excited to see James Gunn's Superman: Legacy?