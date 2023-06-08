Superman: Legacy Potential Finalists for Lois Lane Revealed

It’s a new era for the DC Universe. Since assuming studio head responsibilities this past fall, James Gunn has announced his intended Chapter 1 slate for the blossoming rebooted cinematic universe, one which will center around a new Superman. The critically-acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy director will be the one to get that project off the ground, as Gunn himself is set to write and direct the new take on Clark Kent. Titled Superman: Legacy, this story will focus on a Man of Steel that has already been established in Metropolis, as Gunn has emphasized that the reboot will not be an origin story.

While the next actor to don the Kryptonian cape has yet to be confirmed, Gunn and company are getting closer to finding their Lois Lane. According to Deadline, Emma Mackey (Death on the Nile), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) are “expected to test” for Lois Lane later this month.

Mackey is a decorated French actress and has been appearing in feature films since 2021. She has both a National Comedy Award as well as a British Academy Film Award to her name. Mackey has starred in Netflix’s Sex Education since 2019 and will appear as Physicist Barbie next month in Barbie.

Brosnahan also has many accolades to her name, mostly coming from her work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The 32-year-old actress has filmography credits dating back to 2009, having notable roles in 2016’s The Finest Hours and Patriots Day. She is currently filming the espionage thriller Amateur alongside Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne.

Dynevor has a bit of a combination of both Mackey and Brosnahan’s résumés. Like Mackey, her big screen roles date back to just 2021 but similar to Brosnahan, she is most known for a television role. Dynevor played Daphne Basset in Bridgerton for two seasons, which earned her four award show nominations in 2021.

It’s unclear as to when Gunn plans to lock in his Lois Lane casting, but fans should get a better picture at what Superman: Legacy looks like later this summer. Beyond Lois and Superman, Gunn is reportedly casting for Jimmy Olsen and Lex Luthor as well.

Superman: Legacy soars into theaters on July 11th, 2025. The film is said to be unaffected by the WGA strike due to Gunn turning in Superman: Legacy‘s script before the strike began.