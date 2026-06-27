My Adventures with Superman Just Got a Concerning Update on Season 4 Future

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is now airing its new episodes with Adult Swim, but the series’ future just got a concerning update as Season 4 remains uncertain at this point. My Adventures with Superman returned to Adult Swim with its highly anticipated third season this Summer, and fans are beginning to see a new anime inspired take on lots of new DC Comics icons as a result. But with this season really only getting started, there might be less hope for a potential fourth season with a new update from Adult Swim.

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Adult Swim took the stage during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 this week and revealed updates on all sorts of new projects they now have in the works, but unfortunately still have yet to reveal whether or not My Adventures with Superman will continue with Season 4. Speaking with Collider, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen revealed it’s actually in DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran’s hands, “We don’t know yet…It’s their job now, right? So, we’ll see.”

My Adventures with Superman Season 4 Depends on James Gunn and Peter Safran

Courtesy of Adult Swim

“We don’t know yet,” Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen stated when asked about My Adventures with Superman Season 4. “Season 3 is doing great. This started before Peter [Safran] and James [Gunn] came in, so we need to hear from them about it. It cohered with what they were doing. It was already in the works, and they looked at it, and they were like, ‘This is fine. Keep going.’ but we’re letting them kind of drive DC. It’s their job now, right? So, we’ll see.” It all depends on what DC Studios wants to do next.

DC Studios has a packed animated slate of their own with the likes of a new animated series for Absolute Batman, a new Krypto show from the same creator behind Chowder, a new Starfire series, the My Adventures with Green Lantern spinoff, and even a new Joker anime series. But importantly, My Adventures with Superman was not confirmed to be a part of that slate because as Ouweleen stated, this was a project that began before the DC Studios regime change. It’s always left this show hanging in the middle as a result.

Will My Adventures with Superman Season 4 Happen?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

My Adventures with Superman Season 4 seems like an easy decision given the popularity of the show and new spinoff now in the works, but it’s not quite cut and dry as that. Because it’s a previous show being folded into DC Studios’ plans, it may not be one that Gunn and Safran see fit to continue when looking out into the future. That’s even more true with the upcoming Paramount and Warner Bros. merger that’s bound to shake things up for each project even more.

It would be smart to continue this animated universe and allow it to grow with its own future projects, but it’s a project that Gunn and Safran will have to juggle within the much wider plan for DC Studios moving forward. It seems like their animated projects are given more freedom to explore stories outside of the main continuity, but we’ll just have to see whether or not it allows for something that existed before DC Studios’ new animated universe to continue.

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HT – Collider