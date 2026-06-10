My Adventures With Superman Showrunners Talk Season 4, Green Lantern, & Beyond (Exclusive)

On June 14th, Adult Swim’s version of the Man of Steel is set to return with the arrival of My Adventures With Superman’s third season, and Clark won’t be alone. In the build-up to this DC animated series, the showrunners have stated that they are looking to adapt the storylines that have become legendary in Superman’s history, The Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with showrunners Brendan Clougher and Jake Wyatt about the future of the series and its highly anticipated spin-off.

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In our discussion in the build-up to season three, Clougher joked, “We’re hoping for two more seasons and a movie! When we pitched season three to the studio, we did pitch it with a season four. Hopefully, if we do get a renewal, we are ready for that. There are ideas in the canon to go far beyond that, if we’re so lucky.” Without diving into spoiler territory, it’s clear from season three that the showrunners are building toward something big on the horizon, though we’ll leave that for Adult Swim viewers to figure out. On top of talking about Clark, Lois, Jimmy, and Kara’s future here, the showrunners also took the opportunity to hint at the progress of another DC hero receiving a makeover.

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In Brightest Day

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While most of our discussion with Wyatt and Clougher was centered on Metropolis, we couldn’t help but take the conversation to the planet Oa, asking the pair about the progress on My Adventures With Green Lantern. While the pair did go into some major detail when it came to My Adventures With Superman, they were a bit dodgy when it came to further breakdowns for the animated series that will follow Jessica Cruz. Luckily, they did have good news for fans on the Emerald Knights front.

“Chugging along.” Clougher stated when asked about the current state of the spin-off’s development, “We’re shipping episodes, and we’re having a good time. We sure are making it!” For those who might not recall, My Adventures With Superman has already introduced fans to a Green Lantern, though it was far from human. Instead, while Clark was aboard Braniac’s ship, he fought against an unnamed alien who was wearing a power ring, making it quite the challenge for Superman to face. Jessica Cruz has been a Green Lantern in the comics for years, though she has yet to appear in this Adult Swim series that remakes the DCU.

Ironically, during our discussion, the showrunners did hint at the idea of exploring Gotham City, stating that they do have some ideas in mind for the Dark Knight. Wyatt explained, “Brendan does have a good Batman take. It could just be an episode one-off or a full series, but right now, Batman is a little booked up. We love Superman and the Super-Family, but we’re always happy to expand on the universe. What does ‘Blank hero’ look like in the Adventure-verse is a super fun question.” While no other DC heroes have been confirmed for the “Adventure-verse” as of yet, bringing in the Green Lanterns proves that Adult Swim has confidence in this new animated world.

My Adventures With Superman’s third season premieres on Adult Swim on June 13th, airing episodes the following day on HBO Max. Episodes air on Cartoon Network weekly following its season premiere.

What do you think of My Adventures With Superman’s bright future? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!