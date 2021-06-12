My Hero Academia Fans Celebrate The Anime's 100th Episode
My Hero Academia has reached a milestone in its anime's fifth season, hitting the one hundred episode mark following the conclusion of the Joint Training Exercise Arc and fans are taking to social media to celebrate. Though the last arc might be done with, the story has remained on the young heroes of Class 1-A as they lick their wounds and work on their Quirks, with the next saga of the series promising to take viewers to a much darker area of the world as the League of Villains takes center stage in the arc of "My Villain Academia,".
What did you think of the hundredth episode of My Hero Academia? Do you think the series will produce enough material to reach one hundred more? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.
Here's To One Hundred More!
Happy 100th episode to #MyHeroAcademia! Definitely one of the best and most rewatchable anime’s I’ve seen this date. Hopefully here’s to another 100 for the next 5 years! https://t.co/vuwm9T1eX5— Joseph Proano (@joseph_proano) June 12, 2021
Plus Ultra!
🗣 GO BEYOND 100 EPISODES #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/wKo6ZWHuof— Lee Travis (@lostthenumbers) June 12, 2021
There's A Lot Of Love Out There
Man i f*cking love this series. 100 episodes ! adapted with love and care. today's episode was fantastic. tbh i just love seeing every single character in MHA do their thing. be it fighting, or hanging out.. just being themselves. can't wait for Xmas episode🧑🎄 pic.twitter.com/WhIn3cm9KO— LEGABIRU (@LEGABIRU) June 12, 2021
A Celebration Of Itself
Episode 100 for #MyHeroAcademia is pretty much a celebration of itself while also being optimistically cautious.— Victor Monjaras (@Journeyman15) June 12, 2021
(We’ll get them Sword Art Online. Just need three more. Suppose to have more originally in that 3rd season but NOOOOO!)
Oh hey Eri.
One Hell Of A Ride
Congratulations on reaching 100 episodes, it’s been one hell of a ride so far!🎉🐐 pic.twitter.com/Z30mPY7Hyg— Ollie Tipper (@ollie_tipper) June 12, 2021
Congrats Are In Order!
congratulations on 100 episodes of the anime !!! 🎉🎉🎉 #MyHeroAcademia #BNHA #Deku pic.twitter.com/2sL6ewOfOu— sofia 🌗☀️ (@sofiakkuma) June 12, 2021
Going Beyond
5 Seasons. 100 Episodes plus to come. Go beyond, PLUS ULTRA!!!#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/3x3107VU62— Wayseeker (@AsuraMike) June 12, 2021
Quite The Journey Indeed
Happy 100 episodes to the MHA anime! its been quite the journey to get here! #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/3TSS3Y4cPH— Jake Granbell 💫 (@jacobhuston14) June 10, 2021