My Hero Academia Fans Celebrate The Anime's 100th Episode

My Hero Academia has reached a milestone in its anime's fifth season, hitting the one hundred episode mark following the conclusion of the Joint Training Exercise Arc and fans are taking to social media to celebrate. Though the last arc might be done with, the story has remained on the young heroes of Class 1-A as they lick their wounds and work on their Quirks, with the next saga of the series promising to take viewers to a much darker area of the world as the League of Villains takes center stage in the arc of "My Villain Academia,".

(Photo: Studio Bones)

What did you think of the hundredth episode of My Hero Academia? Do you think the series will produce enough material to reach one hundred more? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.