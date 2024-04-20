My Hero Academia Usurps X-Men '97, Star Wars Chatter Online

My Hero Academia is no stranger to hype, and right now, the anime is gearing up for another round of press. At the start of April, My Hero Academia season seven pushed ahead with a run of recaps before the show got started in earnest. The recaps have drawn solid buzz amongst fans, and now, a new report suggests My Hero Academia is dominating social media chatter with the likes of Amazon's Fallout.

Not long ago, Miles Thomas took to social media to showcase the data behind social media's media obsessions. The exec, who currently works with Anime Trending as an advisor, did some digging online. Using data from social media in the past 30 days, Thomas was able to find out what new releases are getting solid social media engagement, and My Hero Academia landed in second place behind Fallout.

On social media, anime punches above its weight class.



Even while X-Men '97 and Invincible are putting out incredible seasons, My Hero Academia is still the most-discussed super hero franchise.



Konosuba has had a seven year gap between seasons, but it has more momentum on… pic.twitter.com/ZmYLz2lu4d — miles (@Real_Kilometers) April 19, 2024

With 4.7 million impressions, My Hero Academia is already on a high, and its full go at season seven hasn't even started. Its average may be below Fallout's 7.3 million, but My Hero Academia did place higher than X-Men '97, Invincible, and KonoSuba. The latter anime has earned 1.2 million impressions in the past month, and that is better than other recent releases like Star Wars: Bad Batch and Star Trek: Discovery.

The data pulled by Thomas also features some other familiar anime releases. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation came in sixth place as season two just launched a comeback. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime followed, and the top ten picks included Kaiju No. 8 despite its recent anime launch.

Clearly, anime has a lively community online, and fans are talking nonstop about their favorite shows. Technology like streaming and social media has put anime in the global renaissance we're seeing today, after all. So when it comes to online chatter, well – you can always count on fans to run their mouths.

What do you think about this anime comeuppance? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!