My Hero Academia Star Joins Jujutsu Kaisen Anime

Jujutsu Kaisen has recently released a brand new trailer for its upcoming anime adaptation, introducing a new audience to the world of "curses" and those who are attempting to fight against them, and it seems like one of the bigger voice actors from the My Hero Academia franchise will be joining the television series! Aizawa has given the students of Class 1-A a tough time on their journey to becoming professional heroes, and it seems as if his new role as the "king of curses" in Jujutsu Kaisen will show us a much more fiendish voice for the actor Junichi Suwabei!

Alongside Junichi, other voice actors for the series will include Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori, Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro, Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki, and Junichi Suwabe as Sukuna. An English voice cast has yet to be announced though we would imagine that based on the popularity of the property with its manga, an English Dub will be announced sooner rather than later for the adventures of these supernatural high schoolers.

The Official Twitter Account for Jujutsu Kaisen's upcoming anime adaptation revealed the news that the voice of Shota Aizawa from My Hero Academia will be giving a voice to the "king of the curses", Ryomensukuna, who is one of the major antagonists of the series if his name didn't give that away for you:

The anime series is set to be released later in the fall of this year, and if you aren't familiar with the concept of Jujutsu Kaisen, here is an official description of the series:

"Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they’ll unleash when they break the seal…"

