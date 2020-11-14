My Hero Academia Art Imagines Aizawa's Fierce CG Debut

✖

My Hero Academia is currently working on the fifth season of the anime series, but one fan has imagined what it would look like if Shota Aizawa got a full CG animated take! With Kohei Horikoshi's series as popular as it is, the series has branched off into a number of brand new projects. Not only is the original series still running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the hero series has inspired a number of spin-off releases, a prequel manga, novels, two feature films, stage plays, and even has a live-action project brewing. So why not a 3DCG animated take?

As for what a CG animated take on the My Hero Academia franchise could look like, artist Hannu Koskinen, who also serves as the Lead Artist for Rovio Entertainment (who you can find more work from on Instagram here), has been sharing a number of awesome fan works that imagine what the various heroes and villains could look like with a third dimension makeover. Now Koskinen has turned their attention to Shota Aizawa, and has offered a fierce third dimension look for the Erasure Hero. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannu Koskinen (@hkoskine)

Out of all the potential heroes who could show up in a 3DCG animated take on My Hero Academia, Shota Aizawa would likely be among one of the first included considering how important he is to the series as a whole. Although he seems disinterested with how the school he's a part of operates, it was soon revealed that this was just his way of showing how much he truly cares. No one knows better than Aizawa about the kind of dangers the hero world truly has, so he wants his students to be ready for it when they walk out of the door.

Aizawa is not the most prominent hero in the franchise, but over the years he's become a crucial piece of Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A's development. It would be a much different series without him in it, for sure. But what do you think of Aizawa's role as a teacher in My Hero Academia? Where does Eraser Head rank among your favorite heroes in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!