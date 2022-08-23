My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals All For One's Full Face

My Hero Academia has finally revealed All For One's full face with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains has reached a wild and unexpected new stage as the heroes are struggling more against the villains than ever before. While the heroes thought they were able to take some big victories against Dabi, and has pushed All For One against the wall, with the previous chapters of the series, it is now clear that the fight is far from over. In fact, these villains are gearing up for some big comebacks.

When we had last seen All For One in the fight with Endeavor and Hawks, it was teased that he was kicking off a final gambit that he had been holding out for. It seemed that while the heroes were able to land some choice hits and wreck his breathing apparatus, it was something that the villain had prepared for. Now that has all come full circle as we get an update on All For One towards the end of the newest chapter of the series, it seems like the fight has brought him back to his prime form with a full and unobscured look at All For One's real face:

My Hero Academia has revealed All For One's face in some capacity before, but it was always obscured by some kind of shadow or darkness as a further mystery. Chapter 363 finally throws all of this out of the window with its final moments as his plan with Shigaraki seems to kick into high gear. Noting that in the previous fight that the heroes had villains acting on the defensive, All For One declares that it won't be happening that way again as he gets ready to "violate" the world and move forward towards his grand desire for the future.

His burned and frayed skin begins to peel away, and his prime form is revealed to be underneath. As the shell cracks around him, his powered up new state seems to be an extension of the power ups he's now experiencing with Shigaraki. It's a frightening look for the villain (which is saying a lot considering his look before) especially because there's no telling yet what kind of strength boost this return to his former visage will be granting him.

But what do you think of this full look at All For One's face? What do you think it means for his current level of power? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!