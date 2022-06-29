My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases All For One's Worst Trick Yet

My Hero Academia is teasing one of All For One's worst tricks yet with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! As the final war between the heroes and villains continues through its intense second phase, the latest chapters have been focusing on the fight between Endeavor and All For One as the fiery pro hero as been catching the villain by surprise on a few occasions thus far. It's the first time the villain has been seen on the back foot in the series as a whole, but like we have discovered in the past, All For One seems to have a contingency plan for every situation.

All For One began this final fight at a confident place as he dug into Endeavor's insecurities, but the latest chapters of the series have flipped things on him as Endeavor is burning hotter than ever before. Things are changing for the villain as the fight heats up even more, but rather than have a chance at a possible victory for the heroes, All For One is planning to take this all away as he kicks off his own sacrificial plan that he's been gearing up for this entire time.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 357 of My Hero Academia sees Endeavor dive further into the rage sparked by All For One before, but rather than be weakened by it he's now recklessly burning himself away to deal as much damage against the villain as possible. The villain seems to be fearful of what this kind of Endeavor can do, and the pro hero is countering all of All For One's tricks with just his pure heat through his fiery rage. But when Endeavor believes he's burned All For One's body completely away, it's revealed that the villain still has some kind of plan in place.

Noting that his current body has "served its purpose" he wants to try out something (with a brief look at Eri seemingly teasing his new plan) since his body is being destroyed anyway. He begins to smile with a more fearful look than ever and teases that the heroes aren't the only ones that can make big sacrificial moves. All For One is going to destroy his body for whatever he has planned next, and hopefully Endeavor and the others can survive it.

What do you think All For One's big sacrificial trick really is? Why do you think Eri was seen while he mentioned trying out a mysterious new power? Will Endeavor and the others be able to escape it?