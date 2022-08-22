My Hero Academia Plot Twist Brings Dabi Back to the Battle

My Hero Academia has been stressful as of late, and this week's addition to the manga did not let up on fans. After answering a heart-wrenching question about Bakugo, fans were taken for a loop thanks to a surprise update. After all, chapter 363 decided to check in on Shoto Todoroki following his win against Dabi. But as it turns out, well – the boy's victory was decided prematurely.

If you are caught up with the manga, then you will know Dabi is not in cuffs as we expected. Just as fans anticipated, there was more going on with the boy following Shoto's finishing move. The spark seen in his chest wasn't a mere coincidence, and that is why Dabi managed to rally himself despite taking a direct hit from his little brother.

The latest My Hero Academia moves back to the Todoroki battlefield where a sea of fire greets fans. It is there Dabi is seen in the middle of everything with a fiery 'X' on his chest. The villain seems to have copied Shoto's finishing move perfectly. However, Dabi's new move channels fire alone while Shoto mixed his flames with ice several chapters back.

As you can imagine, no one was more shocked by Dabi's comeback than Shoto, and Iida is right there with him. My Hero Academia is making it clear now that our villains are better prepared than we expected. Shigaraki has the upper hand where he is, and Bakugo's death made that clear. Now, Dabi is on the come-up, and All For One is doing just fine against his opponents. And with Skeptic on their side, the heroes will have a leg up against the heroes until his connection to the world is knocked out.

Did this last-minute comeback take you by surprise? Or did you expect as much from Dabi?