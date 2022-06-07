My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Finally Cracks All For One's Armor

✖

My Hero Academia has shifted its focus to the fight with All for One, and the heroes have finally managed to take a big chunk out of All For One with the newest chapter of the series! As the final war between the heroes and villains continues, the new focus of the battles so far has been with All For One as he kicked off his fight with Hawks and Endeavor. With the heroes managing to nab the first major victory in this battle, All For One is no longer holding back as he's beginning to unleash his full current might against them.

But as the fight against the prominent villain kicks off in full with the newest chapter of the series, it's clear that the villain has a lot of terror at his disposal even after sharing his power and body with Tomura Shigaraki. But with the final moments of the newest chapter of the series, it's proven that the heroes can still overcome all of this as some choice teamwork between Hawks, Kyoka Jiro, and Fumikage Tokoyami managed to wear down All For One enough to break through his breathing helmet apparatus.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 355 of My Hero Academia picks up right after Jiro and Tokoyami were able to save Hawks at the last minute from their major blows, but regardless All For One is far from deterred. Angered at the fact that those he sees as lower than him are interfering with the fight at all, the villain then begins to show off more of the power currently at his disposal. But as Jiro launches her sound wave attacks at the villain, and All For One's quirk begins to act up at the same time, this creates enough of an opening.

It's then that Hawks follows this up with a precise attack of his own and reveals that his plan the entire time was to strike a single spot on All For One's helmet through the entire fight thus far. While the helmet might be tough on its own, these focused attacks on a single point wore it down enough that eventually Hawks' final attack was able to break through. Given that All For One has fought with a broken helmet before, it just remains to be seen whether or not this crack in the armor is enough.

