‘My Hero Academia’s All Might Origin Anime Special Reveals First Images

My Hero Academia came out of the gate strong with its debut film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, and fans were treated to a special spin-off manga highlighting All Might’s origin story before his journey to America to beef up his skills.

The spin-off, All Might Rising, will be receiving a special anime special packed in with the Japanese home video release of the movie and you can see the first images of the new special below.

Bundled in with the film’s release on February 13, the first images from the anime special reveal two of the key moments in the spin-off. All Might Rising is a brief exploration into All Might’s decision to go to America after the loss of his former master Nana Shimura, and it’s a major part of the series as a whole. Now that such a pivotal moment in All Might’s life will make its anime debut, it will be that much more effective for those who have not been able to reach the manga release.

There’s currently no word as to whether or not this special will be released alongside the home video release of the film in the West, but fingers crossed fans will have an extra special reason to purchase the film this March.

Originally premiering in Japan last August, with limited screenings in other regions on September 25, 2018, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes became the tenth highest grossing anime film ever, outperformed releases like The Nun and The Predator the week of its limited release, and won the 2018 Golden Issue Award for Best Anime Movie with ComicBook.com.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is officially slated to release on Blu-ray and DVD in the United States on March 26, and is officially described as such:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”