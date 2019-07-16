My Hero Academia Actress Says All Might’s Actor Collapsed Recording An Intense Line

My Hero Academia‘s fanbase has come to embody the phrase PLUS ULTRA, but they are not the only ones out there. As expected, the cast behind the hit anime have taken the words of All Might to heart, and no one has more than the Symbol of Peace’s actor.

After all, a recent story from Kaori Nazuka has gone live about the actor, and it was there the voice actress behind Hagakure revealed Kenta Miyake passed out once while recording the anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the actress behind Hagakure told fans of My Hero Academia all about the surprising event during a visit to Los Angeles. Nazuka came to the season four premiere of My Hero Academia at Anime Expo, and it was there she said Miyake passed out from over-exertion while recording a tough scene.

“One time when we were recording, the actor for All Might in Japan is [Miyake]. There was this one scene where All Might had to shout and jump. When he said that, he just collapsed. He just went for it. Maybe the blood wasn’t flowing, and he just collapsed in the studio. We were like, oh my god. What just happened,” Nazuka said.

Continuing, the Japanese actress stressed Miyake was fine after collapsing, and she walked away in awe of how far the cast of My Hero Academia would go for their characters.

“The fact that he fell in the studio — he was okay and he got up. To see these people, the amount of passion they have for these characters is great.”

This is not the first time fans have heard of instances where voice actors felt faint after recording difficult anime lines. The cast of Dragon Ball have been very open about how hard it is to yell as much as the show’s Saiyans do, but there is one thing fans cannot deny about either franchises; The casts behind the two series love their gigs to bit, and it sounds like Miyake will go beyond every time if it means doing justice to All Might.

So, how would you rank the performance of All Might’s actor…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.