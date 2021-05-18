My Hero Academia Cosplay Honors Fem Dabi's Bad Attitude

✖

My Hero Academia knew what it was doing when it first brought Dabi onto the scene. The villain became a quick favorite with fans despite his dark nature, and their love only grew as more of his history came to light. These days, Dabi is one of the biggest villains in all of My Hero Academia, and a fan is honoring his bad attitude with a special fem cosplay.

The look comes courtesy of midnight_mary_ over on Instagram. The fan, who does cosplay looks on TikTok as well, felt it was time to bring out a new side of Dabi This meant giving the villain a fem makeover, and the edgy look suits the villain in every way.

As you can see above, the cosplay gives a more current take on Dabi following his big family reveal. If you do not remember, the villain confirmed he is the eldest Todoroki sibling who was presumed dead years ago. His hair dye and contact lenses have kept his identity a secret all along, but this fem cosplay shows their natural coloring with pride.

Dabi's hair is brought to life with a flowing white wig with bangs. Some impressive makeup is done to bring Dabi's burn marks to life from head to toe. Dabi's eyes are painted purple with metallic stitches, and some white contacts embrace Rei Todoroki's heritage. And with help from some piercing, Dabi looks downright dangerous in this shot.

Of course, this look also pays homage to another character. The red feather being held by Dabi is no prop. The feather seems to be one sent by Hawks, so you can take that crossover as you will. It is no secret some fans ship the hero and villain, but My Hero Academia has driven one massive wedge between the pair as of late.

If you want to check out more of Midnight Mary's content, you can find them on Instagram here!

What do you make of this fem My Hero Academia makeover? Would this style suit any other Todoroki?