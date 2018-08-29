‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Spot Strange Anime Error

My Hero Academia stands as one of anime’s best shonen titles these days, but the show isn’t impervious. It has its pitfalls like any other, and fans finally sussed out one of its stranger animation errors.

On social media, fans began buzzing over a post pointing out an animation error from My Hero Academia‘s first season. The bit takes place when the League of Villains infiltrate U.A. Academy looking for All Might, and the gang’s leader loses one of his hands. That is, one of the many he wears on his body.

As you may recall, Shigaraki freaks out when he loses the hand covering his face, and he apologizes to it. In the anime, he bends down to pick it up, but fans just noticed he uses all of his fingers to do so. While this may make sense for anyone else, Shigaraki’s decay quirk only activates when he touches all five fingers of a hand to an object, and it appears to do so unconsciously.

However, as you will notice, the hand in Shigaraki’s grip doesn’t disintegrate. It stays in one piece, so we’re left to wonder if the object has some specific special significance. But, as manga fans will tell you, it seems the shot is just an animation error.

After all, Shigaraki makes a point to lift one finger of his when he picks up the hand in the manga. The leader prevents his middle finger from touching the hand as he apologizes to Father, proving how attached Shigaraki is to the detached limb. So, as far as fans know, the hands on Shigaraki’s body do not have any kind of invulnerability. The creepy accessories are as open to the decay quirk as anything else around Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

