‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Froppy’s Secret Weapon

You might not think frogs are dangerous, but Tsuyu Asui would be the first to correct you. The heroine is one of My Hero Academia‘s top students, and she just proved even the most docile amphibian can have a secret weapon.

Recently, the series shared another piece of Froppy’s quirky power with fans. The big reveal came in My Hero Academia‘s latest chapter, and it saw the Class 1-A favorite reveal a part of her quirk she’s never shown before.

The chapter begins with a member of Class 1-B telling his sparring team Froppy has somehow multiplied herself and three of her are coming for them. The note leaves everyone confused, but the students from Class 1-A are quick to figure out what the girl is doing. While others ask if Froppy can duplicate herself somehow, Izuku and Mineta realized it was her poisonous mucus.

Yes, Froppy secretes mucus, and it is of the poisonous variety. So, maybe don’t try to sneak up on the girl in battle?

As Izuku explains, the mucus only stings to the touch, but its real power comes in its unique scene. The mucus smells like her, making it impossible to differentiate the smell of Froppy from her mucus. So, when she covers her team in the fluid, they aren’t able to be scouted at a long distance by Class 1-B’s scent tracker.

“Three people have Tsuyu-chan’s order,” Izuku explains. “As long as he [Shishida] can’t see, he won’t understand who is there!”

As the chapter continues, Froppy proves her hero skills are as sharp as ever when she’s thrust into battle. Not only does her froggy flexibility help her evade combat, but Froppy can use her tongue to whip around opponents from afar. And, when the girl gets in close, her powerful legs can knock you out if they catch you by the jaw. So, as you can see, frogs like Froppy should definitely be considered dangerous.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.