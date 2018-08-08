‘My Hero Academia’ Gives Izuku A Massive, Mysterious Power-Up

My Hero Academia is stepping into unseen territory these days with its manga. While the anime covers Class 1-A as they test for the provisional hero licenses, the manga is a bit further with the group, and Izuku Midoriya just got a mysterious gift which fans are buzzing over.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 193 below!

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump put up its latest issue, and it featured some big moments. Not only did the chapter give fans a look into the world’s dark reception of Quirks in years past, but it showed a never-before-seen side of One For All.

In the chapter’s final pages, fans were stunned when Izuku found himself addressed by the first user of One For All. After seeing the fabled hero in his dreams, Izuku was brought face-to-face with All For One’s younger brother. It was there the lanky man told Izuku he purposefully brought the boy into this flashback and has something for him.

“I wanted to show you a little more, but it seems that you can only manage about 20% right now,” the first wielder says, nodding to Izuku’s use of One For All.

“We’ve long since passed the point of singularity but don’t worry. You are not alone.”

The chapter shows the older man reaching out to Izuku in the dream, taking the boy’s hand in his own. The moment transcends the dream as Izuku wakes up not long afterwards with a cry that wakes up Aoyama across the dorm. When the other students comes to check on Izuku, the green-haired hero is seen kneeling on his destroyed bed as his room appears to have been hit by an explosion. Izuku is seen staring at his hand in shock as a mysterious power is seen shrouding it, and the chapter ends with a rather intriguing teaser:

“A chance meeting with the first wielder. What will this phenomenon bring about within Deku?!”

So far, there is no word on what the first wielder of One For All did to Izuku, but fans know it has something to do with his quirk. The older man specifically said the boy could only wield 20% of the quirk on his own before assuring Izuku he isn’t alone. Since the protagonist woke up holding his hand, fans are thinking Izuku has unlocked a new level of One For All that will allow him to use Smash attacks like All Might, and readers are crossing their fingers the blows may come at a higher power percentage now.

So, how powerful do you think Izuku will be if this cliffhanger did what fans think it did? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.