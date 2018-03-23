‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Reveals Surprising Look At All Might

My Hero Academia fans have a lot to look forward to over the next few months as not only is the anime series returning for its third season, the series is also releasing its very first movie in Japan later this Summer.

The film has just revealed a new key visual for the upcoming film, and also reveals something more important in the process: All Might’s eyes.

My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes will release on August 3rd 2018. Here’s the key visual for the movie. pic.twitter.com/NF7iWYbePo — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 23, 2018

One of the greatest character choices series creator Kohei Horikoshi has made is the difference between All Might‘s injured form and his muscular state. In both forms, his eyes are sunken in to the point where fans have never gotten a good look at his eyes.

The All Might seen in the visual is much different than the more war-hardened All Might fans are used to, and he’s much different than the flashbacks fans have gotten of his training with Gran Torino. Fans should be pumped that not only will the film finally fully reveal All Might’s face un-obscured by shadow, this also means that fans are in for a different All Might than they have ever seen.

Whether it’s a flashback, or the film’s story someone allows All Might to reach this look in the current time is yet to be determined, but it’s just another reason to be excited for the upcoming film.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is set to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

The returning third season of the series is set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.