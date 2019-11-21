My Hero Academia Teases Surprising New Weapon

In a world of Pro Heroes and Villains, it is hard to see how a simple weapon could change the tide of a war. While guns are certainly dangerous so is the ability to shoot fire from your hands. Still, there are plenty of people who wield weapons in My Hero Academia, and a brand-new piece of equipment could upturn the series as we know it.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new episode, and it was there fans saw Shigaraki go into enemy territory. The leader of the League of Villains told the Yakuza who previously attacked him group that they’re interested in merging. But in order for the gang to join, Shigaraki has a question about a specific bullet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode sees the baddie take out a bullet casing which got left behind in the League’s fight with the Yakuza. The bullet is the one which turned off Mr. Compress’ quirk, and Shigaraki wants to know what Overhaul plans to do with the bullet.

While the Yakuza leader will not say much, he says the bullet was made to overturn society and its focus on heroes. In the same way All For One wanted to change the status quo, Overhaul is certain this bullet can do just that but in his own way.

So far, fans know little about these bullets or how they are made. They do know whatever it contains can either fully or temporarily stop quirks. If Overhaul is looking to eradicate quirks from heroes, then society would definitely undergo a bit shift. And as you can guess, such a plan would turn the Yakuza leader into one of Izuku’s biggest enemies yet.

What do you think these bullets are about to be used for? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.