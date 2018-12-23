‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Gives Approval To First Live-Action Adaptation

My Hero Academia is down to follow its own advice and go beyond these days. The series stands as one of anime’s most popular, and creator Kohei Horikoshi has taken in the popularity with ease. Now, the creator is opening up about My Hero Academia‘s very first live-action project, and he is giving it his blessing.

So, hopefully, things will bode as well for Hollywood’s live-action take on Izuku Midoriya down the line.

Recently, fans were given a close-up look at My Hero Academia: The Ultra Stage. The project will re-imagine Horikoshi’s superhero series on the stage, and the creator has said he’s a big fan of how his characters were done up in live-action.

Horikoshi’s comment in regards to the #BokuNoHeroAcademia “The Ultra Stage” play is really cute! Here’s a translation of his commentary~ pic.twitter.com/cqh5g8TMk5 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) December 22, 2018

“I never gave it any thought in regards to how [My Hero Academia‘s] designs would look like in real life, so when I heard that there was going to be a stage play, I was actually quite worried. However, after seeing the key visual, I was so surprised,” the artist revealed.

“This right here is way too cool! I’m super looking forward to this,” Horikoshi continued. “For me personally, I’m excited for Tokoyami and Mineta. I hope I can see it soon!”

For those of you unfamiliar with this project, My Hero Academia: The Ultra Stage is the first live-action venture for the franchise. The stage play was announced earlier this year before its first set of character posters were posted earlier this weekend. From Izuku to Shoto Todoroki, the project will include all of the students in Class 1-A, but few story details about the play are known. Now, it seems Horikoshi is ready to check up on the adaptation himself, but his initial go-ahead has got fans feeling good about the project.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.