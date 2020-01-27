My Hero Academia Could Make Season 5 Announcement Soon

My Hero Academia has finished its first leg of season four, but there is more to come. Before long, fans will be greeted with the start of a new arc as the Cultural Festival story gets underway. Of course, fans are already asking about season five long before the project has much to share. But if you wait a couple of months, there may be something to learn with the next season of My Hero Academia.

Recently, fans began to speculate about the future of My Hero Academia after a few announcements were made in Japan. It has been confirmed that Anime Japan is going live this March, and it will bring together some of the biggest anime. From Demon Slayer to One Piece, fans will learn a lot during the event, and My Hero Academia will not come in empty handed.

As it turns out, the show will host a panel on March 22 around noon. It has been confirmed the stage will feature stars from My Hero Academia who usually do live performances. The actors for Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, Endeavor, and Hawks will be present this year. Now, fans such as aitaikimochi are curious if this special stage will tease information about season five or the finale of season four.

After all, the anime’s upcoming finale will go live in April. The panel is close enough that an announcement could be made, but My Hero Academia tends to save season renewals for finales. That is why fans are hoping the event gives them a heads up on the Pro Hero arc sitting upon the horizon, and they wouldn’t mind some Endeavor-Hawks scenes done live, of course.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.