‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Sir Nighteye’s Dub Voice

My Hero Academia‘s English dub has finally wrapped its third season, and its fans are now in the same boat as fans who followed the Japanese language release of the series and are now waiting for Season 4.

A major player in Season 4 is Sir Nighteye, and Funimation has confirmed the voice actor behind this major addition.

A new voice joins us at the end of #MyHeroAcademia season 3! Introducing: Brandon McInnis as Sir Nighteye 🌃 @BranMci pic.twitter.com/yn0vnamEqi — Funimation 🔮🕸 (@FUNimation) October 15, 2018

Although he appears for a brief moment in the final episode of the third season, Nighteye leaves quite a hefty impression because of his lanky character design and intense stare. But now he’ll have an equally impressive voice as Funimation confirmed that Brandon McInnis will be providing the English voice of the character from here on out.

Fans who are curious about McInnis can currently hear his work in series like One Piece, Attack on Titan, Classroom of the Elite, and most recently as the main protagonist in SSSS.Gridman, Yuta Hibiki. McInnis was not the only cast member confirmed in this moment either as Kara Edwards (Goten in Dragon Ball) will portray Bubble Girl in the upcoming season.

The two new characters made their short debut during the season 3 finale of the series. It leaves fans on quite a cliffhanger as new villain Overhaul is meeting with the League of Villains and Shigaraki. Nighteye comes into the picture as a pro-hero who has been keeping track of Overhaul’s movements and is suddenly more interested now that he and Shigaraki are going to meet.

Midoriya and the other members of Class 1-A will be stepping more into the outside world in the next season of the series, and Nighteye plays a pivotal role in Midoriya’s journey through the next arc so it’s important to confirm those behind the anime version of the character now.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.