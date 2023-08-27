My Hero Academia: Breaking Down the Arcs of Act Two

When it comes to My Hero Academia, the manga has plenty on hand for fans to read. Created nearly a decade ago, artist Kohei Horikoshi laid out a strong foundation for Izuku's journey. The story's first act introduces us to a world filled with Quirks and pro heroes that Izuku desperately wants to take part in. As his journey at U.A. High School begins, Deku's will is tested time and again. By the time act two starts, Deku has plenty of power on hand, but he's still green around the ears, and that doesn't even account for the villains growing stronger in society's shadow.

If you want to know all about the second act of My Hero Academia, we've got you covered. You can read up on its arcs below. And for the first act, you can check out out breakdown of its classic arcs here.

Provisional License Exam Arc

After the intensity of act one, My Hero Academia kicks off its second act with a gift to our heroes. Class 1-A is asked to take part in the Provisional Hero License exam, and it tests our heroes in the most unexpected ways. Two rounds of intense battle leave some of our Class 1-A favorites without a license while Izuku charges faster towards his dream.



Shie Hassaikai Arc

With a hero license in hand, Izuku finds himself teaming with one of the Big 3 at U.A. High School for an internship. Deku and Lemillion start their partnership under Sir Nighteye, but things get intense when a young girl named Eri meets the pair. As a hostage of the Shie Hassaikai, Eri is forced to help the old-school gang make bullets which erase quirks. It falls to Sir Nighteye's agency and a gaggle of pros to save the girl, but it comes at great cost.



Remedial Court Arc

For our heroes in Class 1-A who did not get their hero license, they find themselves taking remedial courses. The students are paired with their rivals from other schools to crank up intensity. While Bakugo works on some internal conflicts, Endeavor makes some huge changes in this arc, and it ends with all of Class 1-A on the path towards pro heroism.



Cultural Festival Arc

Much like the Sports Festival arc before it, this heartwarming arc puts all of U.A to work for fun. The students are making a cultural festival to remember, and all Izuku wants is to make Eri smile. But when a viral villain and their tech-savvy assistant try to ruin the festival, Deku is forced to try some of his new moves.



Hero Ranking Arc

This arc is a short one in My Hero Academia, but it lays out a huge change in hero society. Endeavor is crowned the top hero of Japan, and we meet other major players like Miruko and Hawks. It doesn't take long before Endeavor's rank is challenged by a new kind of Nomu which paves Endeavor's path to a new future.



Joint Training Arc

With Class 1-A and 1-B loaded with licenses, the pair take part in a joint training event. The kids are joined by Shinso who has been working under Aizawa as a student since the Sports Festival. The intense battles prove how strong these first years are, and Deku surprises everyone including himself by unlocking a new quirk.



Meta Liberation Army Arc

While the heroes continue to gain strength, the Meta Liberation Army arc is all about Shigaraki. We follow the boy as he tries to earn respect from Gigantomachia, and things get complicated when a new force shows up in town. The Meta Liberation Army appears under Redestro's command to absorb the League, and the ensuing battle powers up all of Shigaraki's allies in major ways.



Endeavor Agency Arc

With their licenses in hand, Izuku spends this arc with Bakugo and Shoto as the trio begins interning under Endeavor. We finally get to see the new Number One hero in action, and Shoto's familial ties are put on display like never before. Things become emotional when a freed villain begins to target Endeavor's family, and Izuku's team is left to save the day.



Paranormal Liberation War Arc

This arc stands as the biggest in My Hero Academia as it marks a huge change in tone. After merging the League with the Liberation Army, Shigaraki has untold power at hand with the minions to back his schemes. Using Hawk as an inside source, the pro heroes plan a raid to take down the evil organization, but they find themselves outmatched in the worst way. Major casualties are marked as this arc knocks down hero society, and it puts the world's target on Deku and his incredible quirk.



If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia's second act, you can find the series with ease. The manga is available on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. As for the My Hero Academia anime, you can binge the series dubbed or subbed through Hulu or Crunchyroll. So for more info on the superhero series, you can read its synopsis here: ""Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny...""

What do you think about My Hero Academia's second act? Which of its arcs is your favorite? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!