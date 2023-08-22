How My Hero Academia Should End

My Hero Academia is in its final saga, with Deku and his fellow students at Class 1-A fighting against All For One, Shigaraki, and countless other villains that are aiming to destroy Hero Society. While creator Kohei Horikoshi has yet to state exactly how many more chapters are left in the shonen series, some of the biggest battles of the manga have come to an end. In weaving a finale for UA Academy, there are a few elements that would make it the perfect farewell to Midoriya and his friends.

All Might Has To Go

(Photo: Studio Bones)

We're big fans of Toshinori Yagi, but the former Symbol of Peace has been prophesized to die more times than we can count and it's time for All Might to take a bow. In order to truly pass the torch, and for Class 1-A to be adult heroes, the next generation needs to give way to UA Academy students becoming the top-ranking crime fighters. All Might dying in the line of fire, and while facing against All For One, would be the perfect crescendo to pass the torch and act as the perfect impetus for Deku and his friends to "graduate".

Give Us Class 1-A As Adults

(Photo: Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia has ventured into the past more times than we can count at this point, with Deku and company having some big shoes to fill when it comes to the heroes that came before. While we might not see a "Shippuden" for UA Academy, getting the opportunity to see Class 1-A as adults, fighting crime and patrolling the streets would be a welcome crescendo to Kohei Horikoshi's story. Even when the shonen series ends, the story of the young heroes' crime-fighting career will most likely continue despite anime viewers and manga readers unable to see it.

Not Everyone Can Be Redeemed

(Photo: Studio Bones)

In shonen franchises, villains will often take the opportunity to "see the light" but there are some villains in My Hero Academia's history that simply cannot be redeemed. The final saga has seen some surprising antagonists coming to see the error of their ways but Shigaraki feels like a character that shouldn't be given the same opportunity. The heir apparent to All For One has murdered quite a few people and has gleefully reveled in it and it's unfortunate that there have been hints that Deku might try to bring him to the light. Shigaraki is one of those villains that you love to hate and there simply doesn't feel like a way for him to atone for what he's done.

A Happy Ending

(Photo: Shueisha)

Honestly, Class 1-A has earned its happy ending at this point, going through trials and tribulations that their adult counterparts have hardly felt in their careers. While many of the UA Academy students might not survive the fight against All For One and his forces, seeing Deku and his friends manage to become the heroes that they've dreamed of being would be heartwarming for many shonen fans. In turning the darkest moment into dawn, My Hero Academia will find a fantastic ending for its heroes and perhaps, give fans closure on the series.